New York Rangers Fan Earns Lifetime Ban After Knocking out Tampa Bay Lightning Supporter

A New York Rangers fan just earned a lifetime ban from Madison Square Garden after punching a Tampa Bay Lightning fan in the face following Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, according to ESPN. A video, that was posted on social media, shows the Rangers fan turning and punching the Lightning fan and knocking him out. Madison Square Garden said the incident that happened on Thursday night was an "abhorrent assault," saying that the Rangers fan attacked a second person who attempted to diffuse the situation.

"We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as this is now a criminal matter. The assailant will also be banned from The Garden and all other MSG venues for life," MSG said in its statement. "All guests — no matter what team they support — should feel safe and respected in The Garden. This has and always will be our policy."

According to police, the Rangers fan, a 29-year-old man from Staten Island, was arrested on two counts of assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Madison Square Garden went on to say that the two victims "received appropriate medical care." The Lighting fan was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The Lightning defeated the Rangers 3-1 in Game 5 and now have a 3-2 lead in the series. Tampa Bay now is only one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Finals for the third consecutive year. The Rangers are looking to reach the finals for the first time since 2014.

"It's tough tonight," New York coach Gerard Gallant said. "It's a tough night, there's no doubt. But tomorrow we'll get on the airplane and we'll be ready to go play a game in Tampa Bay. It'll be a battle. They're a good hockey team. That's why they're the Stanley Cup champs. We're going to have to go in there and play our best game and win a game to give ourselves a chance for Game 7 back here." The winner of the series will face the Colorado Avalanche for the Stanley Cup. The Avalanche have won two Stanley Cups and three conference championships in their history. Their last Stanley Cup title came during the 2000-01 season.