New York Jets QB Zach Wilson Suffers Serious Injury in Preseason Opener

Zach Wilson could miss the start of the 2022 season due to a serious injury. According to ESPN, the New York Jets quarterback suffered a bone bruise and meniscus tear during the team's first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend. The team revealed that Wilson is heading to Los Angeles to have surgery.

The incident happened in the first quarter when Wilson was running out of the pocket. Eagles rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean was attempting to tackle Wilson, whose right knee gave way as he planted his right football and cut back to the left. It's unclear how much time Wilson will miss but it could be as much as four weeks, meaning he could miss the team's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11.

"Based on all the information at present available to us, I feel good," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Sunday. "But as I'm learning, you never know." Knee injuries are nothing new for Wilson as he missed four games last year after suffering a PCL injury in the right knee. If Wilson has to miss time during the regular season, the team is confident that backup QB Joe Flacco will be ready to go.

"Joe's a pro. He's been there, he's done that. He's been a Super Bowl MVP, a world champion. He's gotten the big contracts. He checks about all the boxes you can check," Saleh said. "I think he's going to be fine, especially for the remainder of the preseason. We'll see everything else with Zach's knee, but we have all the faith in the world in Joe."

Wilson, 23, was selected No. 2 overall by the Jets last year. In his rookie season, the BYU alum threw for 2,344 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games. Before the Jets' first preseason game, Saleh praised Wilson for his confidence.

"I really like the way he approaches every day," Saleh stated. "He's unflappable in terms of not losing confidence and getting down on himself after a bad play or a bad day. He had a throw today, turned right around to Mike [LaFleur.] They had a discussion about it and kept it moving. Really like where his head is right now and really like where the entire offense is, especially in those move-the-ball periods. It seems like they're executing at a high level."