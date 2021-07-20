New York Jets Coach Hospitalized, in Critical Condition After Accident

✖

A New York Jets assistant coach is fighting for his left after suffering a scary accident. According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Greg Knapp is hospitalized and in critical condition after suffering serious injuries from a bicycle accident over the weekend in California. The news was confirmed by Knapp's agent Jeff Sperbeck. Knapp was reportedly riding his bicycle when he was struck by a motorist.

Knapp joined the Jets in January as the team's passing-game specialist. His family released a statement, saying: "Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passion for life can be felt in all his interactions with people. He is our rock and biggest supporter, pushing us to all strive to better ourselves each day with constant love and inspiration. While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support – it has meant the world to us. We ask that you continue to pray for Greg and our family during this time."

Jets head coach Robert Saleh also released a statement on the situation. "Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family," Saleh said. "Greg's fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident."

Knapp joined the Jets after spending three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons where he was the quarterbacks coach. It was his second stint in Atlanta with his first being from 2004-2006 where he was the team's offensive coordinator from 2004-2006. He started his NFL coaching career in 1997 as an offensive quality control coach for the San Francisco 49ers. He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach in 1998 and then offensive coordinator in 2001.

After his time with the 49ers and his first stint with the Falcons, Knapp spent time with the Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos where he won a Super Bowl as the team's quarterbacks coach in 2015. He started his coaching career in 1986 where he was an assistant coach at Sacramento State for eight years.