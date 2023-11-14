New York Giants Quarterback Tommy DeVito's Mom Still Makes His Bed and Does His Laundry

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito earned his first NFL start on Sunday when the team took on the Dallas Cowboys. And while the Giants lost to their NFC East rivals, it was still a day the 25-year-old will never forget. But what has caught the attention of fans is that DeVitto is currently living with his parents.

"It was a no-brainer for me," DeVito told ESPN. "Everything that I need is there at the house. The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position. There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family."

Tommy Devito is out here living the Italian-American dream. Best of luck out there kid 🏈 pic.twitter.com/jy5lk5uJMP — Growing Up Italian (@GrowingUpItalia) November 12, 2023

"I don't have to worry about laundry, what I'm eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don't even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here."

DeVito, who took over for an injured Daniel Jones, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in April after six years in college. He started the season on the practice squad and was signed to the active roster in late October. He has played in three games, and so far this season, DeVito has thrown for 260 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

When players learned about Devito living with his parents, they praised him. "That is the greatest. You know what, smart!" Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh said. "Saving his money. Genius! That's the one thing I'd say from a financial standpoint. Your mom helping with your wash, making sure you're up on time, no distractions, unbelievable."

DeVito played college football at Syracuse (2017-2021) and Illinois (2022). In his only season with the Fighting Illini, DeVito completed 70 percent of his passes and threw for 2,650 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions in 13 games. His best season at Syracuse was in 2019 when he threw for 2,360 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games. DeVito played high school football at Don Bosco Preparatory in New Jersey and led the team to a state title during his junior season.