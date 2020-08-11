New York Giants Fans Send Condolences to Owner Steve Tisch After His Daughter's Death

Steve Tisch's daughter, Hilary Tisch, died at a hospital on Monday following an attempted suicide over the weekend according to TMZ. She reportedly struggled with bouts of depressing, with the source telling TMZ it lasted for several years. The 36-year-old worked was said to be a "kind, caring, and beautiful person," according to her father.

The loss of Tisch left many fans of the New York Giants, the franchise that her father owns, reaching out to the co-owner of the team to send their condolences. Tisch became a part of the Giants organization in 2005 as Chairman and Executive Vice President. While there, he has seen the team win two Super Bowls, both of which over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. In his statement to TMZ, the 71-year-old, who also has two other daughters and son with his ex-wife, said the loss of his daughter "leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives." He said she "bravely" battled her disease of depression for years.

His daughter worked as a jewelry designer and a gemologist. Outside of that, Tisch volunteered her time with Operation Smile, a nonprofit that aims to provide free surgeries for those born with cleft lip and cleft palate.