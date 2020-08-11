New York Giants Owner Steve Tisch's Daughter Dies by Suicide at 36

✖

Hilary Tisch, the daughter of New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, died at a hospital Monday after an attempted suicide over the weekend. Tisch was a "kind, caring, and beautiful person," her father said in a statement to TMZ. Sources told the site that Tisch struggled with depression for several years. She was a successful jewelry designer and a longtime supporter of Operation Smile. She was 36.

Steve, who also works as a film producer, told TMZ Tisch's "mother, sisters, brothers, and I are devastated by her passing. It leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives. She, like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could." The family is "utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss. We love and will miss her dearly." Steve is also father to daughters Elizabeth and Holden and sons Zachary and William.

Tisch was a founding partner and creative consultant for Doen, a clothing collection founded by eight women in Los Angeles. The brand is led by sisters Katherine and Margaret Kleveland, according to a 2016 Vogue profile on the company. Tisch's "first real love is antique jewelry and I also do work as a geologist," she wrote on Doen's site. "My other passion is discovering and collecting vintage furniture, objects, and beautiful clothing, both old and new."

Sources told TMZ Tisch was a big supporter of Operation Smile, the nonprofit organization that provides free surgeries to children and young adults born with cleft lips and cleft palates. Her father has also volunteered his time with the organization, even traveling to Vietnam last year with his five children. "Operation Smile is about families. It’s really a wonderful, breathtaking moment. I’m so thrilled that my kids and I can be part of this unbelievable mission," Steve said last year.

Steve, 71, is the son of the late former Giants co-owner Bob Tisch and shares ownership of the team with the Mara family. Steve has produced several hit films, including Outlaw Blues, Risky Business, Forrest Gump, The Weather Man, The Equalizer, Southpaw, and The Upside. He won an Oscar and Golden Globe for producing Forrest Gump.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.