New York Giants Coach Brian Daboll Drops Multiple F-Bombs in Tirade During Preseason Game

The New York Giants won their preseason game this past weekend, but that doesn't mean their head coach wasn't angry with the referees. In the fourth quarter of the game between the Giants and Cincinnati Bengals, Brian Daboll is heard yelling at the referees after tight end Austin Allen was flagged for offensive pass interferences.

"That's f–king bulls–t. What the f–k?" Daboll said. The good news is the penalty didn't impact the Giants as they went on to win 25-22. "Proud of the way the guys competed for 60 minutes again," Daboll said after the game, per the Giants' official website. "Got a couple of guys dinged up. We'll get those tests evaluated tonight and tomorrow, so I don't have an update relative to those two players. But again, I like the way those guys competed.

#Giants HC Brian Daboll was not happy after an OPI call. Hot mic catches all the f-bombs.



(📽️ @BobbySkinner_)pic.twitter.com/cZeP5fst4z — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2022

"Thought the quarterbacks played well, had good rhythm in the game, knew where to go with the football, completed a lot of passes. Got off to a slow start scoring. Defense we did a great job in short fields in the first half. Then the second half, got out there and got that penalty. Hit the guy at quarterback in the helmet. They went down and scored. But again, lot to work on. Lot to clean up."

While Daboll's tirade made for good TV, the Giants were hit with some bad news as their star rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL and will reportedly miss three weeks of action. The 21-year-old was selected by the Giants No. 5 overall after finishing his college career with 35.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks in three seasons at Oregon.

"I think it's a scare any time," Daboll said. "These players work as hard as they can possibly work to try to do as well as they can, and anytime you see someone on the turf regardless of how they got here, it's always, it's hard as a coach to watch a guy go down." Daboll is in his first season as Giants head coach after spending the last four seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. He won five Super Bowls as an assistant coach for the New Egland Patriots.