New 'Rocky' and 'Creed' Boxing Game Coming Soon

✖

A new video game featuring Rocky Balboa and Adonis Creed is coming very soon. At the Nintendo Direct Mini this week, Survios and Metro Goldwyn Mayer announced Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, a new arcade boxing game that will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Spring 2021. This will be the follow-up game to Creed: Rise to Glory, which was released in 2018.

Along with Balboa and Creed, the roster of playable characters includes Victor Drago, Clubber Lang and Ivan Drago. Players will battle against the best boxers in the world where they can "experience unique stories and unlock rewards." They can also go play against their friends in local multiplayer, go through the Rocky training montages with a set of minigames and work up the boxing ranks with training mode.

“Bringing classic arcade boxing to even more players worldwide, Survios is delighted to extend its partnership with MGM, creating another knockout game in the Creed franchise," Seth Gerson, Survios’s Chief Executive Officer said in a press release. "Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions will answer consumer demand for intense boxing games on traditional platforms while breaking new ground in game development." Creed: Rise to Glory was only for Playstation 4 and PC. The game got strong reviews, and the hope is history will repeat itself.

“MGM’s Rocky and Creed franchises continue to resonate with audiences today because they represent universally relatable themes of ambition, passion and determination," Robert Marick, MGM’s Executive Vice President Global Consumer Products and Experiences, said. "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Survios on this exciting new video game, and look forward to giving audiences even more opportunities to interact with their favorite characters from these iconic films."

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is based on the Rocky film franchise, which began in 1976. There have been eight films and grossed nearly a combined $1.7 billion. Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone and has appeared in all eight films. Creed is played by Michael B. Jordan and he has appeared in the last two films, Creed and Creed 2. In 2018, Stallone announced he has retired the Rocky character following the release of Creed 2.

"It went on to a new generation. New problems. New adventures," he continued. "And I couldn’t be happier, because as I step back, as my story has been told, there’s a whole new world that’s gonna be opening up, for the audience, for this generation."