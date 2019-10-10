New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees Looking to Return in Week 8 Against Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints fans could be seeing Drew Brees much sooner than expected. According to a report by Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Brees is looking to return before Week Nine which is their bye week. That means the Saints quarterback could be back on the field in Week Eight against the Arizona Cardinals after injuring his thumb in Week Two against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’ve heard he’s pushing to get back before week 9 bye, but Saints want to be cautious, especially given Teddy Bridgewater’s performance. Team seems to be eyeing week 10 return, but Brees has apparently been living in the training room in hopes of targeting week 8,” Robinson wrote on Twitter.

It was reported that Brees was looking to return in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons. So even if Brees doesn’t return against the Cardinals, it’s almost certain he will be back to face the Saints’ biggest rival. And while Brees wants to return as soon as possible, he’s not going to rush himself back and do further damage to the thumb.

“I’m not going to rush myself back just so I can get myself back out on the field and not be who I need to be for this team. I’m just going to take it one day at a time and see if we can fast-track this,” Brees said to Mike Nabors on Cox Sports TV.

The good news for the Saints is they are winning without Brees. The team has won their last three games and they have a 4-1 record which ties them with the Green Bay Packers for the second-best record in the NFC. Brees is very happy how the team has looked without him.

“I’m extremely proud,” Brees said on WWL Radio. “I’ve had a chance to sit back [and watch] from a different perspective than I’ve ever been in and really watch the team grow and be strengthened from within.”

Teddy Bridgewater has taken over as quarterback as he’s been a steady hand for the Saints offense. In three games, Bridgewater has thrown for 370 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and completing 73 percent of his passes.

“He did a great job all day of making great reads, getting the ball out on time,” Brees said. “You’re just seeing the product of what we get to see every week with Teddy.”