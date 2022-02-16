New England Patriots Docuseries Announced by Apple TV+

A new docuseries about the New England Patriots is coming to Apple TV+. On Tuesday, the streaming network announced it has ordered The Dynasty, a new docuseries about the Patriots from Imagine Documentaries in association with NFL Films. There will be 10 episodes to the docuseries and will be based on the bestselling book by author Jeff Benedict.

The press release says, Benedict “spent two years inside the organization, and chronicled the rise and historic 20-year run of the Patriots during the Brady-Belichick-Kraft era.” The Dynasty will be directed by Matthew Hamacheck and will go deeper, drawing on thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization’s archive. The filmmakers were given access to the team during the 2021 season and conducting “hundreds of interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, along with league officials and the arch-rivals” of the franchise.

The announcement of the docuseries comes as another Patriots-focused docuseries is ending. In April, the final episode of Tom Brady’s docuseries Man in the Arena will stream on ESPN+. So far, nine episodes have aired, and each episode took a look at Brady’s appearances in the Super Bowl. Brady retired from the NFL earlier this month after spending 20 seasons with the Patriots and 22 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The future is exciting,” Brady wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m fortunate to have cofounded incredible companies like [Autograph.io], [Brady Brand], [TB 12 Sports] that I am excited to continue to help build and grow, but exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress. As I said earlier, I am going to take it day by day. I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich people’s lives, just as so many have done for me.”

Since 2001, the Patriots have reached the playoffs every year except 2002, 2008 and 2020, which was the same year Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win. In that span, the Patriots played in nine Super Bowls while winning six of them. Belichick has been the head coach of the Patriots since 2000 and holds the NFL record for most playoff wins, most Super Bowl appearances and most Super Bowl wins.