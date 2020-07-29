'GLOW' Star Betty Gilpin Has the Perfect Reaction to Her Third-Straight Emmy Nomination

✖

Betty Gilpin has earned her third straight Emmy nomination for her work on the Netflix series GLOW. And while she's happy to be recognized for her work, Gilpin is also looking to win an award for her reaction. Once the nominations were announced, Gilpin released a statement on her feelings of being nominated.

"To the Television Academy — how dare you. I really can't stress enough how much of a threat this nomination is to my current quarantine brand of pasta and sad," Gilpin said in the statement. "In the Time Before, being born with a healthy protective emotional wall missing meant I got to channel that into pretend time in exchange for health insurance and claps." Gilpin went on to thank the cast members and crew while paying tribute to Breonna Taylor.

"Until today, apparently here in the apocalypse, these skills were about as meaningful as a worm's hymn in a canyon," she continued. I'd like to thank the cast and crew, and the Academy, and seasonal depression, and honestly Nathan Lane, and before this nomination phoenixes me out of mediocrity and I explode into ribbons just real quick the cops who killed Breonna Taylor still have not been arrested."

Gilpin 34, is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in Comedy Series. She is going up against Alex Borstein from The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, D'Aarcy Carden from The Good Place, Marin Hinkle from The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, Kate McKinnon from Saturday Night Live, Annie Murphy from Schitt's Creek, Yvonne Orji from Insecure, and Cecily Strong from Saturday Night Live. Last year and in 2018, Gilpin lost to Borstein.

Gilpin is the only person from GLOW to be nominated for an Emmy Award, but the show has received its share of accolades since premiering in 2017. The show takes a fictionalized look at a real wrestling promotion, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling in the 1980s. Gilpin stars with Alison Brie, Jackie Tohn, Marc Maron, and Kia Stephens who in real life is a pro wrestler named Awesome Kong. The show has been renewed for a fourth and final season. In an interview with Indie Wire, Gilpin said her character, Debbie, "is kind of like, 'OK, my job in life is to be the Barbie version of me, so I have to push down all the dark, weird stuff that I feel churning in me all the time because that's not useful.'"