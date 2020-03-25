NCAA Forces Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence to Shut Down Coronavirus Relief Fundraiser

With rising concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, there are many organizations and individuals stepping in and attempting to provide some needed assistance. Clemson’s star quarterback Trevor Lawrence was among this group and started a GoFundMe campaign page. However, the NCAA forced him to shut the page down due to rules that prohibit using a name, image and likeness for crowdfunding.

According to The State, Lawrence and his girlfriend Marissa Mowry, who plays soccer at Anderson University, started the fundraising page on Monday afternoon. They successfully raised $2,670 prior to being “forced to deactivate the page.” A Clemson official also confirmed that Lawrence and Mowry were not allowed to have an active GoFundMe account. The money that was raised will go to Meals on Wheels America and No Kid Hungry.

“Despite all of the craziness and drama with that, we were able to raise a little over $2,500. So all of that’s going to go to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry, which is super awesome,” Lawrence said in an Instagram Stories video on Tuesday. “Thank you guys, all of y’all that donated. It’s really much appreciated. It’s going to help some kids and some elderly [people] somewhere, so it’s going to be very helpful. So we really appreciate y’all. Sorry for all of the drama and all of the confusion but we got it worked out.”

With the campaign shut down, Mowry is still using her Instagram in order to raise money for those in need. She revealed that donation links for Meals on Wheels America and No Kid Hungry are in her Instagram bio.

In addition to the donation, Mowry and Lawrence are currently accepting nominations for a letter campaign. They will take the names of some families in need and will write them a letter to show support during the coronavirus outbreak. They won’t be able to send money to these families, but they will still show love and support.

“Your hearts are in the right place. Hang in there! It’s encouraging to see your desire to support others during this time!” one fan wrote on Instagram. Several others weighed in to express their feelings about the NCAA and the rules prohibiting this GoFundMe campaign. Although they opted to do so while using very colorful language.

