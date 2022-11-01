NBA Team Fires Head Coach Seven Games Into Season

An NBA team has seen enough from its head coach. On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced they have fired Steve Nash seven games into the 2022-23 season. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Nash and the Nets agreed to part ways. The decision comes after the team got off to a 2-5 start to the year.

"We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure. Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time. We wish Steve, Lilla and their family all the best in the future."

Nash also released a statement. "It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for," Nash said. "It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office every day. I'm especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism."

Nash was hired as the head coach of the Nets in 2020. In his first season with the Nets, Nash led the team to an appearance in the second round of the playoffs. Last season, the Nets finished with a 44-38 record and lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round of postseason play. Both seasons were disappointing considering the Nets have Kyrie Irvin and Kevin Durant. The team also had James Harden who was traded last year for Ben Simmons who didn't make his Nets debut until this season.

"I've gotten to know Steve during his time in Brooklyn, and he is not one to shy away from challenges," Nets governor Joe Tsai said. "My admiration and respect for him grew over time as he brought hard work and positive attitude to our organization every day, even in periods of exceptional storm surrounding the team. Clara and I want to thank Steve, Lilla and their family for making this extraordinary commitment. We began this journey as colleagues, we part as friends."

Nash is one of the best players in NBA history as he was named MVP twice, selected to the All-Star team eight times and named to the ALL-NBA team eight times. Now that Nash is no longer the Nets' head coach, the team is reportedly going after suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka.