NBA Star Says He Would Play in Saudi Arabia

One NBA star is looking to get a massive paycheck to play in Saudi Arabia. Giannis Antetokounmpo recently spoke to TMZ Sports and joked about playing basketball in the Middle Eastern country. The two-time NBA MVP is noticing soccer players and golf stars getting paid a lot of money to play in Saudi Arabia, and Antetokounmpo wants in.

"Of course," he said. "If the NBA worked out, maybe like a trade between the NBA and Saudi Arabia League, I'm there!" Antekounmpo isn't the only NBA star that wants to play in Saudi Araba. LeBron James also joked about getting a historic contract to play in the country after soccer star Kylia Mbappe was offered $776 million to play for Al-Hilal. Another soccer star, Neymar, joined Al Hilal on a $300 million contract after the Mbappe deal didn't go through. And Cristiano Ronaldo signed a contract with Al Nassr that is reportedly worth $75 million per year.

LIV Golf is a golf league founded by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. Some of the best golfers in the world have joined, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka. It was reported that Mickelson received $200 million to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

Antetokounmpo is not short on money as he has earned over $190 million in 10 NBA seasons. And the NBA champion will continue to earn more money as he is set to make over $45 million for the 2023-24 season. This past season, Antetokounmpo finished with 31.1 points 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. Along with winning two MVPs and an NBA title, the 28-year-old Milwaukee Bucks star was named NBA Finals MVP in 2021, selected as Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and has been named an All-Star seven times.

In April, Antetokounmpo talked to reporters about the nature of winning in sports. "There's no failure in sports," he said, per SB Nation. "There's good days, bad days, so days you are able to be successful — some days you're not. Some days it's your turn, some days it's not your turn. That's what sports is about. You don't always win — so other people are going to win, simple as that. We're going to come back next year, try to be better, try to build good habits, try to play better."