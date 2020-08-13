NBA Star Devin Booker Gets Flirty With Kendall Jenner on Instagram Amid Romance Rumors

✖

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner continue to spark romance rumors after being flirty on Instagram. Earlier this week, Jenner, 24, took to Instagram to post a video of herself glammed up. In the caption, Jenner posted a strawberry emoji, which then led to Booker, 23, replying: "I like strawberries." Jenner responded to the NBA star's post with four strawberry emojis.

Rumors of a romance between Booker and Jenner started when the two were seen on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona back in April. Rumors continue to fly when Jenner was seen picking up Booker from the airport in May. According to Us Weekly, the duo wasn't ready to put a label on their relationship at that time. "They’re hooking up, but they’re not serious," the insider said to Us Weekly in June. "She's talking to a couple of different guys. She has so many men after her it's crazy."

It has been reported that Jenner has been romantically linked to basketball stars Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons. One user from TikTok user joked around about "NBA players passing around" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, which then led to Jenner clapping back at the person. The rumored romance with Booker comes shortly Jenner reconciled with Simmons, who she began dating in May 2018.

Booker is a rising star in the NBA. He was drafted by the Phoenix Suns No. 13 overall in 2015 and has improved his same each year. So far this season, Booker has recorded averages of 26.1 points, and 6.6 assists per game with a .487 field goal percentage. He was named to the All-Star team earlier this year and was the NBA Three-Point Contest champion in 2018.

"My goal is for my reputation to be a winner, so it’s been a process for me to do for five years now," Booker said to Robby Kalland of Uproxx back in April. "But I'm enjoying it and having fun with it and getting better every day. So, I felt like that All-Star is obviously a dream of any hooper growing up. It’s first to make the NBA, and then once you’re in the NBA, it’s to be an NBA All-Star. I mean, growing up and watching nearly every NBA All-Star game and then being in it is a crazy feeling."