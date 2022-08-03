NBA Star and 'Dancing With the Stars' Winner Iman Shumpert Arrested in Dallas

Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Forth Worth Airport on Saturday, according to TMZ Sports. The police report says officers responded to a potential drug violation call on Saturday afternoon after TSA screeners discovered a bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's backpack. The NBA star and Dancing with the Stars Season 30 winner admitted it was weed.

Police tested the substance and confirmed it was marijuana. Shumpert was set to leave Dallas and head to Los Angeles to visit her daughter. But the officer told the 32-year-old he would not make his face as he was being placed under arrest. Shumpert was transported to jail and could face up to two years behind bars along with the $10,000 fine in convicted. Police also said that Shumpert had a Glock magazine but didn't have a gun.

Shumpert won the latest season of Dancing with the Stars with his dancing partner, Daniella Karagaach. After winning the competition, Shumpert wrote an emotional note to his fans on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone involved in this show, I met incredible people that I won't forget or ever stop rooting for!" Shumpert wrote. "To have done most the lifting all season and then be lifted off of my feet in triumph from this kick ass cast put a lot into perspective for me!"

Shumpert continued: "At the end of the day I'm the same shordy from oak park that don't know much but "go"! And every pro, contestant, judge and production not only pushed me to improve but openly pushed me to win! Inspiring someone can truly happen both ways!"

The NBA star began his pro basketball career in 2011 as he was selected at No. 17 overall by the New York Knicks in NBA Draft. He was with the Knicks for nearly four years and then joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. During the 2015-2016 season, Shumpert helped the Cavaliers win the NBA Championship, and it was a team that also had Kyrie Irvin and LeBron James. Shumpert went on to play for the Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets during the 2018-19 season. The following year, the Georgia Tech alum joined the Brooklyn Nets and was there for two seasons. He was not with an NBA team during the 2021-22 season.