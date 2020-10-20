NBA Legend Michael Jordan Opens Second Family Medical Clinic in Charlotte

✖

Former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan opened a family medical clinic in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, in Oct. 2019. Now he is expanding with a second location. The NBA legend just opened another Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic to provide medical care for the uninsured or underinsured.

According to a press release, Jordan's previous $7 million donation made both locations possible. The first location had a busy first year with 3,350 patients, including more than 450 children. Additionally, 700 of the patients received assistance from the clinic's full-time social worker. Nearly 80% of these patients received recommendations for additional behavioral health care. Although COVID-19 forced the clinic to adjust its approach to patient care.

In our opinion, there is no better team. Thank you, Michael, for your partnership in bringing care to those who need it. Find out more about our Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics here: https://t.co/97jXa3p8Hu pic.twitter.com/Ma4pAT9FmL — Novant Health (@NovantHealth) October 19, 2020

In April, the original clinic transitioned into a respiratory assessment center. Members of the community could head to the location on Freedom Drive for accessible coronavirus screening, testing, treatment and education. The clinic and a mobile health unit held 12,584 appointments and performed nearly 14,000 COVID-19 tests.

"When we came together to mark the first clinic’s opening last fall, no one could have predicted we would be facing a global pandemic just five months later," Jordan said. "I’m so proud of the positive impact our clinic has had on the community so far, especially during COVID-19. Our second clinic will provide critical services to improve the health and lives of more Charlotteans, which is so important to me and to Novant Health."

The new Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic will feature 12 exam rooms, an X-ray room and a space for physical therapy. Similar to the first location, the clinic will also implement a full-time on-site clinical social worker to help address "social detriments" of health. Now the staff will strive to provide the same level of care for Charlotte residents now and into the future.

"We are thrilled the North End community of Charlotte will have access to the same comprehensive care that is transforming lives at the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in west Charlotte," said Carl Armato, CEO and president of Novant Health, in a press release. "The impact of the first clinic has been measurable and if COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is the importance of having accessible, safe and quality care in communities that need it most. Michael Jordan’s commitment to improving the health of our communities, and society, is deep-rooted. We’re so grateful to be his partner in bringing care and resources to those who would otherwise be without."