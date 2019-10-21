Michael Jordan Fights Back Tears During Opening of Hometown Health Clinic

Michael Jordan recently donated $7 million to fund a healthcare center in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. His goal is to help provide medical care for those uninsured, and he started this process back in 2017. Successfully opening the clinic was an emotional moment for Jordan as he fought back tears while giving the speech.

“This is a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that has supported me over the years,” Jordan said, per the Daily Mail.

Back in 2017, Jordan donated $7 million to fund what would become known as the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic. His money was used to purchase the land, construct the 6,800-square-foot building, and equip the facility.

Michael Jordan is wiping away tears as he explains why he opened a health clinic in west CLT. He says this community made him & providing quality healthcare to the residents of West Charlotte is key. MJ says money isn’t the issue for him, he wants to give back. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/qAbqC8F9EW — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) October 17, 2019

A longtime resident of North Carolina, Jordan actually spent his college years playing for the UNC Tar Heels. This led to him landing with the Chicago Bulls and ultimately winning six different NBA Championships in his career.

“When I heard Novant Health’s plan to bring not only primary care, but other needed services to the community, there was no doubt in my mind that this is where I wanted to help make an impact,” Jordan said in a press release Thursday. “I feel very fortunate to be able to give back in this way, because I believe that your ZIP code or neighborhood should not determine the quality of your health care – or whether or not you can even get care at all.”

This facility will feature 12 patient exam rooms, an X-ray room, and a space for physical therapy. According to the press release, Novant Health will operate the facility and provide care for those in the Charlotte community, regardless of their insurance status.

While this clinic will be known for providing primary and preventative care to those in the community, that will not be the only function of this facility. Novant Health will also be adding comprehensive care that includes behavioral health and social support services. The ultimate goal is to “address health equity gaps” and “social determinants” of health in the Charlotte community.

(Photo Credit: Kent Smith/NBAE/Getty)