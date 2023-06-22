NBA Draft 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The 2022-23 NBA season came to an end earlier this year with the Denver Nuggets winning the league championship. Now it's time to get ready for the 2023-24 season with the 2023 NBA Draft which takes place on Thursday night (June 22). The event will start at 8 p.m. ET and airs on ABC and ESPN. ABC will only air the first round, but ESPN will air the entire draft.

The San Antonio Spurs have the No. 1 pick in the draft, which means they will likely select the No. 1 prospect, Victor Wembanyama. The 19-year-old basketball star is 19 years old and stands at 7-foot-3. Last season, Wembanyama was named MVP, Best Scorer and Best Defender in the Pro A league in France and is considered by many the best prospect since LeBron James who came into the NBA in 2003.

When speaking to ESPN, Wembanyama talked about how the hype surrounding him doesn't get to his head. "I don't let this, all this stuff, get into my head because I got such high expectations for myself that I'm immune to all this stuff. So I really don't care," he said.

Wembanyama also talked about possibly playing for the Spurs. "For me, San Antonio is synonymous with winning," Wembanyama said. "When, on lottery night, when the Spurs got the No. 1 pick, I was just thinking, I was feeling lucky that they had pick as a franchise that has that culture and that experience in winning and making, creating good players. So I really can't wait."

After Wembanyama who will be picked at No. 2 by the Charlotte Hornets? It could either be Brandon Miller of Alabama or Scoot Henderson who played in the NBA G League Ignite this past season. Miller was named SEC Rookie of the Year and SEC Player of the Year after averaging 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds last year. Henderson averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 19 games this past season.

When speaking to reporters earlier this month, Miller talked about how he would love to play with Damian Lillard. "I think I'd fit great," he said after working out for the Portland Trail Blazers, per KGW8. "I see myself coming off a lot of actions with Dame. I know he's a great vet. For me to be under his wing, I think that's a good duo."