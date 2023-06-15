Police Officer Hit by Fire Truck During Denver Nuggets NBA Finals Parade

A police officer from Denver was struck by a fire truck along the Denver Nuggets NBA championship parade route on Thursday, according to CBS Colorado. Video of the incident shows officers rushing to the injured officer's aid following the accident before being rushed to the hospital.

"Truck was turning right onto Cherokee from 13th," witness Brian Willie, who took the video of the incident, told CBS Colorado in a Twitter message. "Officer struck and stuck under front right tire and was trapped. Murray on top of truck watching, trying to calm crowd and worried for officer."

Horrible situation as @DenverPolice swat officer runnover by Denver fire truck carrying JOKIC AND Murray at 13th & Cherokee @nuggets pic.twitter.com/oeea2g4G3c — Brian Willie (@bwillie) June 15, 2023

On Thursday afternoon, the Denver Police Department revealed that the officer was in serious condition and stable with injuries to the lower leg. Witnesses at the scene told CBS Colorado that the officer's leg appeared to have been run over as the truck was turning at the intersection. The accident involved Denver Fire Department Fire Engine #15, the fire truck that NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic was riding on with the Larry O'Brien Trophy and his daughter. Nuggets star Jamal Murray and owners Stan and Josh Kroenke were also on the truck. Everyone on the truck was escorted off by officials, and the accident is under investigation.

The parade was big for the city of Denver as the Nuggets won their first championship in franchise history. The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the title and finished the playoffs with a 16-4 record, which is tied for the second-best mark by an NBA champion since the first round was expanded to a best-of-seven series in 2003, according to ESPN.

Larry O’Brien getting off the fire truck after it hit a cop during the parade pic.twitter.com/zlJ1yYTZGR — Randy’s World (@GovOfDelaware) June 15, 2023

"We're not satisfied. We accomplished something this franchise has never done before, but we have a lot of young talented players in that locker room, and I think we just showed through 16 playoff wins what we're capable of on the biggest stage in the world," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after Game 5. "The best part about it is the people I just did that with. I love those guys. I love my coaches. Stan and Josh Kroenke are incredible owners. Their support, their continued belief. Calvin Booth, first year as a GM

"And I just have to say on a personal note a huge thank you to my mother and father. I just spoke to them, let them know how much they're a part of this. Their love and support all along has meant the world to me. My beautiful wife Jocelyn, two daughters Caitlin and Bridget. I'm a really blessed person and I'm really enjoying this moment."