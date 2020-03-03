Nashville Tornado: Tennessee Titans React to Deadly Storm

A tornado hit Nashville and the Middle Tennessee area early Tuesday morning and it has led to 21 people being killed and over 150 people being injured. Because of the devastation the storm made, the city is receiving a ton of support on social media. One of the local professional sports teams, the Tennessee Titans, reacted to the storm by going to Twitter and sending a simple message to the city.

Nashville 💙🙏🏽 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 3, 2020

Several NFL teams including the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos replied to the Tweet with a blue heart emoji.

One of the things to watch for is Nissan Stadium being a relief area for those affected by the Tornado. Darin Gantt of Pro Football Talk wrote: “The impact on football is a minuscule consideration in Nashville this morning, after tornadoes ripped through the area overnight, but the Titans appear to have emerged safe and ready to help.”

💙 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 3, 2020

💙 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 3, 2020

💙 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 3, 2020

According to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, the Titans checked on their employees once the storms were over and it appears everyone is safe.

“Power has been restored to (Nissan Stadium) and state is considering it for relief efforts,” Kuharsky wrote on Twitter. Titans’ HQ is using emergency power and the team has encouraged some staff to work from home. They began checking on employees early this morning and all are OK.”

Along with the 21 people killed and the 150 people injured there were nearly 50 buildings that collapsed and several structures and residential areas badly damage. This has led to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) declaring a Level-3 State of Emergency, which is a “serious emergency or minor disaster has occurred or a situation is deteriorating rapidly and public warnings are being issued. The Tennessee Emergency Management Plan (TEMP) is activated and a state of emergency is automatically declared.”

Currently, the Titans are wrapping up their work at the NFL Scouting Combine. They are looking to improve their team after finishing the 2019 season with a 9-7 record and reaching the AFC Championship game only to lose to the Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.