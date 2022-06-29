NASCAR's Austin Dillon Explains Why He's Having a 'Pretty Strong Season' (Exclusive)

Austin Dillon is a busy man as he's competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and has his own reality television show called Austin Dillon's Life in the Fastlane. But while he had some success in his NASCAR career, can he take the next step and win a Cup Series championship? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Dillion evaluates his season as the playoffs are right around the corner.

"I think we've had a pretty strong season," Dillion exclusively told PopCulture. "We've had some second-place finishes, a third, been so close to winning at Charlotte. Other than getting our win, we've been in a really good points position. So a lot of winners this year. So that's what it's really all about in NASCAR right now when it comes to playoffs. So we're focused on trying to get a win.

"But the cool part during the show, we've had some really good runs while the show is following us. And you can watch our progress throughout the race and see how we gain. And oh, so close at Charlotte and same with Fontana. So couple of opportunities that we came up just short on. But all in all, we've had some good runs this year at the next June cup."

Currently, Dillon is in 14th place in the Cup Series standings, meaning he would make the playoffs if it began today. He has yet to win a race but has had six top-10 finishes and three top-five finishes. The 32-year-old has finished in the top 20 in four of his last five races and has finished second in two races this year. Dillon is hungry for a win as his last victory came in July 2020 when he placed first in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500.

And winning a race will help Dillion and his team secure a playoff spot. "I think our team as strong as any team out there if we can just get that first win off our backs for this season," Dillon said. "If we do that, I feel like we can perform at all the tracks that are in the playoffs. So, just trying to get that first win and we'll keep grinding, working hard. And I think we put ourselves in a position we'll take advantage of it."