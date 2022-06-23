Austin and Whitney Dillion Tease Details of New Show 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fastlane' (Exclusive)

Austin Dillon has made a name for himself in the NASCAR world as he won the Daytona 500 in 2018 and the Coca-Cola 600 in 2017. Now the 32-year-old NASCAR star is entering the reality television world with his wife, Whitney Dillion, as they two will star in the new USA Network series Austin Dillon's Life in the Fastlane. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the Dillon's explained what to expect in the series that premieres on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

"Well, they can expect a lot of really funny and exciting moments," Whitney exclusively told PopCulture. "It's on the track. It's the racing aspect, as well as off the track. It's the family aspect. So a little bit of everything." While Austin is new to the reality television game, Whitney has her share of experience as she starred in the show Racing Wives which aired on CMT. That led to the Dillions landing their own show which also stars Austin's best friend Paul Swan and Whitney's best friend and Paul's wife Mariel Swan.

(Photo: Andrew Eccles/USA Network )

"I told them that I wouldn't do a show unless it was on our friend group about us and on our terms a little bit," Austin said. "I just wanted to show what we do as a group, the fun-loving atmosphere. I didn't want it to be all about drama and show more about what the NASCAR life is, the travel, the things we get to experience. So I put on some ultimatum. We were asked by the same group to do a pilot and we didn't really have to do a whole lot. It was more just about a Zoom and then USA were the first group to pick it up. And so here we are. It was a really fast process."

Austin Dillon's Life in the Fastlane takes a look at Austin's NASCAR Cup Series season and dives into his family life and relationship with Paul who is the Lead Tire Carrier on Austin's Pit Crew. The series also shows Whitney's relationship with Mariel, who also appeared on Racing Wives and both were Tennesee Titans Cheerleaders.

"We were in the same rookie class," Whitney said. "And so the first class, we're always tied to them. And so I always loved her and adored her. But when she graduated from college, then we were kind of on the same page. Then we became roommates and it just took off from there. But yeah, she's my girl. We're going on a little over 10 years of friendship. And she is just really turned into my sister."

For Austin, he's excited for everyone to see what are things like for him and his family on and off the track. "I've always thought the things that we do is very interesting and it's a different lifestyle," he said. " And I've always felt like light needed to be shed on the busyness of our lifestyle. And it all came together and glad that we got through it on our terms with our friends and family."