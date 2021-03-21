NASCAR Race: Weather Forecast for Atlanta's Cup Series Race

✖

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues on Sunday with a trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway. The drivers will compete with each other while covering 500 miles at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. The goal is to complete the race without any delays, and the weather will play a key role. Here is the weather forecast for Sunday's race.

According to Weather.com, Sunday morning in Hampton featured a 21% chance of precipitation and temperatures in the 40s. However, the forecast improves as the day goes on. There is a 1% chance of rain while the temperatures will be in the 50s. These conditions should be similar to Saturday's Truck Series and Xfinity Series doubleheader that saw 10-mph winds and no rain.

The #NASCAR Cup Series haulers were up and rolling before the sun this morning! Ready to get the day started! #FOHQT500 pic.twitter.com/eKUGBWfFhZ — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@amsupdates) March 21, 2021

The weather forecast will spark excitement among the fans that can watch the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 in person. NASCAR and AMS are allowing a limited-capacity crowd for Sunday's race. There will be an estimated 20,000 fans in attendance.

The last time the NASCAR drivers headed to Atlanta Motor Speedway was in June 2020. The original Cup Series schedule called for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 to take place on March 15, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought the sports world to a halt. NASCAR postponed the season after the FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway and did not return until May 17.

Once the season did resume, NASCAR moved the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 to late June. The drivers headed to Atlanta Motor Speedway and completed 325 laps with only two true cautions due to on-track incidents. Kevin Harvick ultimately raced his way to Victory Lane in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang. He held off Joe Gibbs Racing's Kyle Busch and the No. 18 Toyota Camry. Martin Truex Jr. (Joe Gibbs Racing), Ryan Blaney (Team Penske), and Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing) rounded out the top five.

Less than one year later, Hamlin and Truex will lead the field to the green flag in front of actual fans. Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski will make up the second row while Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson make up the third row. Harvick will start seventh as he attempts to win his first race of the season.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 takes place at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. The green flag will wave at 3:19 p.m. ET, and Fox will provide coverage with Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy, and Clint Bowyer in the booth. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide audio coverage for fans unable to watch at home.