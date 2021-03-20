NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch the Atlanta Cup Series Race

✖

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta on Sunday for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, which is available on fuboTV with a free trial. This race is the sixth of the season and provides an opportunity for the drivers and teams to honor military members and help support the families of fallen soldiers. Here is when the race takes place and how to watch.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 takes place at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. The green flag will wave at 3:19 p.m. ET. Fox will provide coverage with Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy, and Clint Bowyer in the booth. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide audio coverage for fans unable to watch at home. Jamie Little and Regan Smith will serve as pit reporters while Larry McReynolds will provide analysis from the Fox Sports studio.

Fans in attendance at Atlanta Motor Speedway will have the opportunity to watch a special performance prior to the 500-mile event. Georgia native Jeff Foxworthy, one of the most successful comedians of all-time, will be on hand for the race. He will do a special pre-race set on Sunday before the green flag waves.

Joining Foxworthy for the festivities is Erin Andrews. The longtime Fox Sports reporter will serve as grand marshal and tell the drivers to start their engines. Additionally, singer-songwriter Breland will perform the national anthem.

Following the pre-race festivities, veteran driver Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag after winning the Busch Pole. Teammate Martin Truex Jr. will join him on the front row one week after winning the Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron, and Ryan Blaney will round out the top 10 as they try to find success in Georgia.

The first five weeks of the NASCAR season have provided intrigue in the form of five different drivers securing their trips to the playoffs. Malcolm McDowell won the season-opening Daytona 500, Bell won the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 at the Daytona Road Course, and Byron captured the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The season continued with Larson winning the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Truex taking the most-recent win at Phoenix Raceway. However, they all sit behind Hamlin in the points standing.