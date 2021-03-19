NASCAR's Tony Stewart Announces His Engagement to Drag Racer Leah Pruett

✖

Tony Stewart is about to become a married man. On Thursday, the former NASCAR star announced that he is engaged to drag racer Leah Pruett. According to the Associated Press, Stewart and Pruett began dating early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So excited to spend the rest of my life with a truly amazing woman," Stewart, 49, wrote on social media. "She’s motivated, hard working, funny as hell, and as dedicated to her sport as anyone I’ve ever known. Love you babe." Pruett also went to social media to announce her engagement to Stewart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Stewart (@tsrsmoke)

"The undeniable level of love, happiness, and soulfulness we have together is monumental. He might run in circles, but is the straightest shooter and the salt of this earth... looking forward to a lifetime of sunrises and sunsets that the Lord has gifted us together. Love you babe!" The couple started dating after Pruett invited Stewart to stay in Lake Havasu in Arizona for four days with other friends. Stewart stayed for four months, and the couple have supported each other careers throughout the 2020 season. Stewart is one of the co-owners of Stewart-Haas Racing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L E A H (@leah.pruett)

In January, Stewart said: "My personal life is the best it's ever been, by far. She gets me. And I enjoy going to her events and being the one doing the supporting. I mean, if she wanted me to support her at basket-weaving competitions I probably wouldn't enjoy it, but I am very happy with this relationship and where my life is right now."

During those four months, Stewart took Pruett to short tracks across Oklahoma and Texas when his racing schedule resumed. He then watched her inaction when NHRA started back up. The two were introduced by drag racing legend Don Prudhomme via FaceTime in 2019. Their first date was the week before the country shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pruett, 32, was married to Gary Pritchett, a crew member to drag racer Steve Torrence. The two divorced in 2019. In her career, Pruett has won 11 races and currently competes with Don Schumacher Racing. Stewart is one of the legends of NASCAR. Along with winning 49 Cup Series races, Stewart won the Cup Series Championship in 2005 and 2011. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame last year.