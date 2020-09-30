NASCAR Announces 2021 Schedule, and Fans Are Losing It
Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR began releasing the 2021 Cup Series schedule. Racing's governing body didn't follow tradition, however, considering that it added a dirt track race at Bristol and new events at Nashville Superspeedway and Circuit of The Americas. Additionally, NASCAR confirmed that Darlington would have two races during the 2021 schedule as opposed to only one.
With the announcement, the fans immediately began reacting to various changes to the schedule. Some called racing's governing body a "bunch of idiots" due to bringing a dirt track to Bristol while others celebrated the move. The discussions continued as the fans began making hopeful plans for road trips to the various events on the schedule. However, a few of the NASCAR fans lamented the lack of a race in Illinois during the 2021 season.
This is probably one of the only posts I'll do about NASCAR but I think it's a travesty that this beautiful track that we have out here in Joliet IL NASCAR owns and they're not even coming back to Joliet Illinois 20 years now NHRA too and you wonder why you're losing racing fans— Fan since 1962 (@mares62J) September 30, 2020
Literally everyone: more short tracks!
NASCAR: ok so here’s Bristol dirt— Max Neuwirth (@racingfan83) September 30, 2020
Theirs a rumor out their that Atlanta will be reconfigured. I believe Atlanta will be a short track. With a Casio, a water park etc ( I have seen pictures of what New Atlanta will look like).— Brent Meyer (@Brent89meyer11) September 30, 2020
Finally some more diversity to the schedule. Hopefully future schedules bring more short tracks beyond just at Auto Club. Maybe Chicagoland and Kentucky can reconfigure into short tracks to bring NASCAR back to those tracks.— Kyle Funderburk (@DKFunderburk) September 30, 2020
Not only is Bristol on dirt a dumb decision, but in March when the spring rains are prevalent? Head scratching.
Otherwise, I think I dig it. Darlington twice is a great thing. Surprised that they'll go to Atlanta twice and skip Chicago altogether.— Ryan. (@ou_country) September 30, 2020
I love about 85% of this schedule.
Id love to go to different tracks/configurations for the clash every year— Jonny, Black Lives Matter (@JonnyVipers) September 30, 2020
Indy road course and no oval makes me sad
Bristol dirt instead of a real dirt track is weird
Road America and CotA are great
Two Darlington make me ver happy
I feel like nascar hit the call out of park on this schedule very excited to see @CBellRacing get his first cup win at Bristol dirt— Trillbilly Trucking (@Carl18BuschFan) September 30, 2020
My favorite road course is now on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule: https://t.co/WzplyShSGJ— Aaron Bearden (@aaronbearden93) September 30, 2020
This is a much needed shake-up. NASCAR allowed its schedule to become stagnant. I never imagined such a drastic change in direction, I figured any change would be slow and gradual. I'm excited for what the future holds for NASCAR schedules.— Kyle Funderburk (@DKFunderburk) September 30, 2020
This 2021 schedule and season is OUTRAGEOUS! 6 road course races, Kentucky and Chicagoland both gone, Darlington and Atlanta back with 2 races, Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin owning a team, WHAT NEXT? #nascar pic.twitter.com/rxHWN2X8X4— BPM (@Nodnarb_E_Sreym) September 30, 2020
Good on @NASCAR for adding more road courses to next season's schedule, and good on @COTA for getting one of them, especially after the @F1 contract ended.
I'm hesitant to put down a deposit because the race dates may conflict with an @AustinFC match, but my parents are stoked.— Twerking Class Hero (@ACG_ATX) September 30, 2020
I have waited months for the 2021 nascar schedule. Wow there are so many changes. 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/l0bDWoaJtN— theresa K. (@TheresaK1021) September 30, 2020
The 2021 #NASCAR Schedule has been met with Record-Breaking Approval! Even Motorsport Dems love the New Road Courses! Less Cookie-Cutters! Gave the Fans what they want! We will get More Short Tracks very soon, believe me!— Motorsport Trump (@realRacerTrump) September 30, 2020
Keep NASCAR Great!
Not sure I feel very good about #NASCAR throwing the schedule into a blender and going with whatever came out.... yikes.— Keith J. Finks (@kjfinksie) September 30, 2020
To those crying foul that there are too many road courses on the 2021 Cup Series schedule:
With 36 races and four types of tracks (super Speedway, intermediate, short track, road/street course) you can have up to NINE, of each type and still be fair and balanced. Chill#NASCAR— Daniel Vining, PixelatedSPEED (@DanielVining) September 30, 2020
Really appreciate NASCAR & SMI thinking out of the box and taking these steps to shake up the schedule. https://t.co/44ddt9prWC— Will Rabb (@RabbWill) September 30, 2020