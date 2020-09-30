NASCAR Announces 2021 Schedule, and Fans Are Losing It

Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR began releasing the 2021 Cup Series schedule. Racing's governing body didn't follow tradition, however, considering that it added a dirt track race at Bristol and new events at Nashville Superspeedway and Circuit of The Americas. Additionally, NASCAR confirmed that Darlington would have two races during the 2021 schedule as opposed to only one.

With the announcement, the fans immediately began reacting to various changes to the schedule. Some called racing's governing body a "bunch of idiots" due to bringing a dirt track to Bristol while others celebrated the move. The discussions continued as the fans began making hopeful plans for road trips to the various events on the schedule. However, a few of the NASCAR fans lamented the lack of a race in Illinois during the 2021 season.