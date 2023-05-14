NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2023 Goodyear 400

NASCAR is going old school this weekend. The drivers will compete in the 2023 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina, and this is the race where drivers sport throwback paint schemes for Throwback Weekend. The Goodyear 400 will start on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET and air on FS1 and the Fox Sports app.

One of the things fans will be watching is the feud between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson. After the race at Kansas Speedway, the two drivers got into a fight on pit road. Following the altercation, Chastian, who is in first place in the points standings, appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said he and Gragson have moved on.

"Noah and I have known each other for several years. We train together, we prepare together," Chastain said, per NASCAR.com. "We've been in separate series for a little bit. Now, we're both in the Cup Series, exactly where we want to be. So we're both trying to prove ourselves. We're both trying to get to where we want to be and stay here in the Cup Series. It's not easy. There's only 36 seats. So we're good. We talked on Monday on the phone, and then we were together testing some micro sprint cars Monday night. We worked out together this week. It's good. It's done and over with, and we've been able to move on and laugh about it now. But we weren't exactly laughing on Sunday."

One driver to watch is Joey Logano who has had some success at Darlington. He won the 2022 Goodyear 400 and finished fourth in the 2022 Southern 500. Logano comes into Sunday's race with some confidence as he was recently named to NASCAR's 75 all-time best drivers list.

"I was very surprised," Logano exclusively told PopCulture. "I did not see that. The comment just happened today and I was not ready for that. I was hoping I made the list. I was seeing some of the others on there. I was like, 'Man, I feel like I'm in that mix.' And so to be able to receive the award today on a random Tuesday, wasn't ready for that.