Joey Logano on Being Named Among 75 Best NASCAR Drivers, Hosting Charity Concert (Exclusive)

Joey Logano has the stats to be named one of the best drivers in NASCAR history but when he learned that he was named among NASCAR's 75 best drivers, the 32-year-old did not see it coming. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Logano who shared his reaction to being named to the prestigious list to honor NASCAR's 75th anniversary.

"I was very surprised," Logano exclusively told PopCulture. "I did not see that. The comment just happened today and I was not ready for that. I was hoping I made the list. I was seeing some of the others on there. I was like, 'Man, I feel like I'm in that mix.' And so to be able to receive the award today on a random Tuesday, wasn't ready for that. So pretty neat accomplishment for myself, but also my family. It has taken a huge commitment from my parents, my wife, my kids, everybody that's really made a big commitment to my career. It's really special to achieve this award."

A two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion who is far from finished.@joeylogano, welcome to the #NASCAR75 Greatest Drivers list! pic.twitter.com/vypXBHq6Fx — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 9, 2023

In his career, Logano has won 32 Cup Series Races and finished in the top ten 263 times in 517 starts. He won the Daytona 500 in 2015, and the Cup Series Championship in 2018 and 2022. Logano is currently the youngest-ever driver to win the Cup and Xfinity series.

"I remember reading the book when I was a kid of NASCAR's 50th anniversary and they had the top 50 drivers then, and I thought, 'Man, this is so cool,' and I enjoyed reading that book," Logano said. "So to be part of that group is very special for me. And there's some real legends on that list. So to have your name involved with that is obviously going to be very special."

Logano will likely do a little celebrating on Thursday when he attends his charity concert. Logano is hosting the inaugural Joey Logano's Concert for Charity at Coyote Joe's in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will benefit The Joey Logano Foundation. The concert will feature some of country music's top artists such as Lee Brice, Randy Houser, Mitchell Tenpenny and Mitch Rossell.

"It's going to be a fantastic event, one that we're really excited about doing," Logano stated. "Lots of money going to be raised for foster families, foster kids in the Charlotte region. It's something that Joey Logano Foundation's been doing for quite some time now and really made a huge impact. And we wanted to do something different to help raise the funds for these families. And we thought, what better way of doing it than a country music concert? I love country music. And we thought, man, let's get some of the best. We got Lee Brice, Randy Houser, Tenpenny. We got a few others as well that are going to be there singing on stage. So we're really excited about what we're going to be able to accomplish there."