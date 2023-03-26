NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

NASCAR is changing things up for its next Cup Series race. On Sunday, the drivers will compete at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas for the 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The road course race will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and air on Fox and the Fox Sports App.

If there's one driver to watch it's Ross Chastain who has a lot of success at the Circuit of the Americas. He has finished in the top five twice since 2021 and won the Cup Series Race last year. It was a special win for Chastain as it was the first victory in his Cup Series career and helped him finish in the top four of the Cup Series standings in 2022. And he's on his way to making more noise in the playoffs this year as he's currently third in the points standings.

"There's the good and the bad," Chastain told the Austin American-Statesman. "The good is on restarts, I can make spots up by being bold. The bad is sometimes feelings are hurt in the process. I get my feelings hurt plenty. Guys take advantage of me on restarts just as I do to others. I think it's pass-or-be-passed, jump-or-be-jumped. I don't get loud and complain about it. I love the high level of racing we do. For me I think it's worth it."

Joey Logano finished 31st in last year's Circuit of The Americas race but has a lot of momentum. After winning last week's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Logano is currently in first place in the points standings. Being No. 1 is familiar with Logano since he won it all last year.

"We've been so close so many times here," Logano told reporters after winning the race in Atlanta. To get a win, it's meant so much to me, just the memories, right? I was here when Harvick got his first win. I remember watching that from the grandstands, how cool that was. Racing here with my parents, running Legends cars, thinking about the first time we drove down here, driving through the infield tunnel, thinking this was the biggest racetrack we've ever been to."