NASCAR: Joey Logano Wins Championship 4 Race, Claims Second Title Since 2018

The NASCAR 2022 Cup Series Championship 4 race has come to an end, and Joey Lagano is on top. The 32-year-old driver won the race at Phoenix Raceway in Phoenix, Arizona, and has claimed the NASCAR Cup Series Championship for the 2022 season. It's the second time Logano won the title with the first being in 2018. Logano defeated Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain to win the championship.

This now ends an interesting 2022 Cup Series season which featured drivers adjusting to the Nex Gen car and 19 drivers winning at least one race. Elliott came into the playoffs as the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, winning five races this year. He won the Cup Series title in 2020 and has been NASCAR's Most Popular Driver for the last four years.

A win when he needed it the most!@joeylogano's fourth victory earns him the 2022 championship! pic.twitter.com/GeBd8i8STB — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 6, 2022

"It's a pretty standard week of prep, honestly, I don't really feel like anything changes for me or how I go about my race week, and the things I'm thinking about, Elliott told PopCulture before the championship race. "Just making sure we're talking about all the fine details and preparing as best we can. And really, outside that, I can't really do a whole lot until we get there."

Logano came into the race as the points lead in the playoffs. He clinched a spot after winning the first race in the Round of 8 and has been one of the more consistent drivers all year, which started when he won the Clash in Los Angeles back in February. "I feel good about it," Logano exclusively told PopCulture last week. "When I think of the position we are in as a race team, who we're competing against, I feel like we're in a great spot to be able to go out there and win this thing this year. And we're focused in. We've had a couple weeks to really focus in on Phoenix, whereas other teams, they don't have much time to really focus in. These guys travel from Charlotte all the way out to the West Coast."

The NASCAR drivers will take time off but won't relax too much since the season will start back up in February. The first race with the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 5.