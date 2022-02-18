NASCAR: Fox Nation Releases Docuseries ‘Road to Daytona’

The Daytona 500 is on Sunday, and Fox Nation just released a docuseries for fans to get ready for the race. On Monday, Road to Daytona premiered on Fox Nation, and it takes a look at Spire Motorsports looking to make some noise in NASCAR’s biggest race of the year. Road to Daytona will feature four episodes, and the finale will be available to stream on Feb. 25, five days after the team competes in the Daytona 500.

The official synopsis states: “Join FOX Nation as we travel with Spire Motorsports, a 26-man racing team as they compete with teams of almost 300. See how this lean, dedicated group prepares and competes in the 2022 Daytona 500 race, examining the technical tests on track and all the while getting to know the human element and personality of Spire off the track.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fox Nation is the primary sponsor of Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Journeyman NASCAR Cup Series racer Landon Cassill will be driving the car. In his career, Cassill has competed in 326 Cup Series races and finished in the top 10 once. His best finish in the Dayton 500 was in 2014 when he finished 12th for Hillman racing. His last appearance in the race was in 2019 and he finished 24 for StarCom Racing.

“I feel like I’m almost changing professions, Cassill said per, Yahoo Sports. “I’m going from one sort of role in my skillset to a different one. There are different aspects of race car driving I’ll have to tap into that I haven’t used in a long time or haven’t trained for. I have more resources and more experience now to know what being a true professional race car driver takes, and there’s so much more knowledge out there. I have more support in this opportunity than I’ve ever had to make sure I’m the best race car driver I can be.”

Cassill also shared his thoughts on the Next Gen Car. “I feel I’m the best driver I can be when I ran as many Cup and Xfinity races in the same season I could,” he said. “And my other desire to run Cup races is be able to have that baseline in the Next Gen car. I’ve been through this sport, tested the COT for Hendrick and been through rules package changes. If you can be a driver on the leading edge of new things, it just helps to be one of the first guys driving them.