NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Says He's 'Still Standing Proud' After FBI's Noose Investigation

Bubba Wallace is not going to let people on social media bring him down after the noose investigation. The NASCAR driver went to Twitter to respond to people who attacked his character after the FBI announced that Wallace is not a victim of a hate crime. A rope tied like a noose was discovered at Wallace's garage at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday but it was determined the noose was placed there last year.

"Integrity..something nobody will ever be able to take away from me," Wallace wrote on Twitter. "God will always test us to show how strong we truly are. Still standing proud and still smiling." Wallace never saw the rope that was tied like a noose as he wasn't allowed in the garage due to COVID-19 social distancing procedures. But when he saw the photos, he believes a noose was in his garage and wants to know why it's there.

"Don, the image that I have seen of what was hanging in my garage is not a garage pull," Wallace said to CNN's Don Lemon. "I've been racing all my life. We've raced out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that. People that want to call it a garage pull put out old videos and photos of knots as their evidence, go ahead." Wallace continued said "it's a straight-up noose," which is what the FBI announced. When the investigation came to an end, NASCAR president Steve Phelps told reporters more investigating will be done by NASCAR to understand why that rope was tied like a noose.

"To be clear, we would do this again," Phelps said when talking about the investigation process. "The evidence that we had, it was clear we needed to look into this. ...The 43 team had nothing to do with this. The evidence is very clear that the noose in that was in that garage had been in the garage previously."

Before the noose was discovered, Wallace and the rest of the NASCAR drivers were getting ready to take part in the Geico 500. The race was postponed until Monday, and Wallace received a ton of love from the drivers as his car was pushed to the front on the line before the race. Wallace finished the Geico 500 in 14th place.