NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Appears to Pass out Mid-Interview After Atlanta Race

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace appeared to pass out in the middle of an interview after Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 85-degree heat. The scary moment played out on live television, leaving Fox to quickly cut away while Wallace sought treatment. Wallace, who wore an "I can't breathe" shirt to show support for the Black Lives Matter protests at the beginning of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, later assured fans he is doing well.

After the race, Wallace spoke with Fox reporter Jamie Little to celebrate his best career finish at Atlanta. Wallace, 26, listened to Little's question but appeared to faint before he could answer. Wallace was rushed to the infield care center but later released. "Update on Bubba...Scary moment to witness in person," Little tweeted. "Gave us the ‘all good’ for the interview and then he was 'out.' So glad he’s ok!" Wallace also tweeted that he was good and made a Call of Duty reference to show he had not lost his sense of humor.

Oh my God did Bubba Wallace just pass out during an interview? He mentioned being exhausted after standing up too fast after the race. Really scary moment after the #FOHQT500. #nascar pic.twitter.com/WE3bVjhGAl — Cameron Newton (@CamBNewton) June 7, 2020

The race was once again in front of an empty speedway, as NASCAR began races last month without crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the race began, Wallace wore an "I Can't Breathe" shirt to show support for Black Lives Matter after the death of George Floyd. He paired the shirt with an American flag face mask.

Wallace is the only African American driver in NASCAR's Cup Series and has been speaking out about systemic racism since Floyd's murder on May 25. During an interview on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast, Wallace spoke about his 9-year-old cousin being killed by a police officer in 2003. The officer involved was not charged and the family lost a wrongful death lawsuit.

"I've dealt with my struggles, you know, directly of getting pulled up at stoplights... and having guns drawn — not pointed at me but they're out of their holster ready to do something," Wallace said last week, reports CBS Sports. "And that moment, being pulled out in front of and turning on your hazards is a sign that you're slow and I need to go around you. But when it's undercover cops, you can't do that. And when it's tinted windows, they don't know what to expect, so they're ready for anything. So one wrong move, I wouldn't be here talking to you today."

Got sent to the Gulag.. Won that... Where we dropping. Aka I’m good. — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 8, 2020

Before the race, everyone stood for a moment of silence. Wallace also shared a video of NASCAR drivers taking a stand together. Kevin Harvick, who won Sunday's race, later said Floyd's death is "just disgraceful" to everyone and said he hoped joining the video could make a difference. NASCAR also picked Keedron Bryant, 12, to sing the National Anthem Sunday after his song "I Just Wanna Live" went viral following Floyd's death.