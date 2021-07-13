NASCAR's Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin Join Post Malone for New Music Video 'Motley Crew'

✖

Post Malone could be the next big thing in NASCAR. The 26-year-old rapper has a new music video called "Motley Crew" and is seeing driving care and hanging out on a racetrack. Malone is joined by NASCAR's Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin who race against Malone. Other celebrities who make appearances in the video are Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean and Tommy Lee.

"The Post Malone video was a good time,” Hamlin said on NASCAR's official website. “I’m a fan of Post Malone and to be able to represent NASCAR and 23XI Racing in his latest music video was great. We experienced their side of things, now I’d love to get those guys to a race and show them around our team and the ins and outs of NASCAR, take them around the track in one of our Camrys and let them get the true feel of our cars. It was a good day overall. Looking forward to seeing the finished video this week with everyone else.”

Wallace also enjoyed being in the video. “It was a really cool experience,” Wallace said. “The whole thing came together pretty quick, but great opportunity and a lot of fun. These are the things that we need to continue to do to bring new eyes and fans to our sport. From meeting Post Malone, everyone involved, being in the video, seeing it all come together, whirlwind 24 hours, but awesome time.”

"Motley Crew" was released on Friday, and it's the first song Malone has released since his Hollywood's Bleeding album in 2019. Malone has already accomplished a lot in his career, as he's a winner of 10 Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards and an MTV Video Music Award to go along with his six Grammy nominations.

“Had an incredible time shooting at Auto Club Speedway with Denny, Bubba and everyone else that came out to party,” Malone said. “Thank you to my NASCAR family.” The video comes right as Wallace and Hamlin and pushing towards the final races before the playoffs. Wallace is in 20th place and likely not going to make cut since the top 16 drivers qualify for a chance to win the NASCAR Cup Series title. Hamlin, on the other hand, is in fourth and has a chance to take the No. 1 spot if he has a few more strong outings before the playoffs begin in September.