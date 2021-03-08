NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Congratulates Kyle Larson After First Win Since Suspension

✖

Cup Series driver Kyle Larson took care of business on Sunday, winning his first NASCAR race since returning from a 2020 suspension due to his use of a racial slur. Following the race, Larson headed to Victory Lane and met up with one of his peers. Bubba Wallace, who continued to support Larson during the suspension, embraced him and offered his congratulations.

"Proud and happy for [Kyle Larson Racing] Told him way to keep his head thru (sic) it all! We all knew it was a matter of time.. Nice dub young money [rock on emoji]" Wallace tweeted on Sunday night. He joined many NASCAR drivers offering messages of support to Larson in the aftermath of the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube.

When Larson used the racial slur during the NASCAR suspension, he immediately reached out to Wallace, the only Black driver in the Cup Series. Wallace did not immediately respond but did later conduct a phone call with his fellow driver. He said that he accepted Larson's apology.

Wallace also explained that Larson's use of the racial slur was completely wrong, but he wasn't mad at him. He felt that his fellow driver deserved a second chance to prove himself. Wallace also said that he is willing to work with Larson to "address diversity and inclusion in our sport." Nearly one year later, Wallace celebrated with his peer after a high-profile race.

"It meant a lot to have Bubba come to Victory Lane," Larson said, per NBC Sports. "He always does a really good job of congratulating the winners. Yeah, I saw him waiting to say hi or whatever to me as I ran over there, and just had a quick moment with him. He said 'congrats.' He’s always believed in me. So that was special.

"Just really cool to have him come by and take time out of his post-race where he could be on his way to the airport to go home. For him to come over was really cool. I hope they can start getting some better luck with that race team, having some good runs like they deserve."

With the victory in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Larson has now booked his trip to the postseason. He joins Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, and William Byron after they all won races. Wallace will continue to fight for his first Cup Series victory while working with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's team, 23XI Racing.