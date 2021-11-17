Naomi Osaka Calls for Answers About Missing Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai

Naomi Osaka wants to know what happened to tennis star Peng Shuai. In a deleted post from Nov. 2 on her Weibo microblog, Shuai alleged former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli forced her into having sex several years ago and that she later agreed to a consensual affair with him, according to multiple reports. The post was deleted 30 minutes after it was published, and Shuai has not been seen in public or heard from directly since making the accusation. When Osaka learned the news, she went to Twitter to share her thoughts.

“Hey everyone, not sure if you’ve been following the news but I was recently informed of a fellow tennis player that has gone missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused,” Osaka wrote on Tuesday. “Censorship is never ok at any cost, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and ok. I’m in shock of the current situation and I’m sending love and light her way.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Women’s Tennis Association also issued a statement on the situation. “Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, not censored. Her accusation about the conduct of a former Chinese leader involving a sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness,” WTA chairman Steve Simon said. “In all societies, the behavior she alleges that took place needs to be investigated, not condoned or ignored. We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength in coming forward. Women around the world are finding their voices so injustices can be corrected.”

According to CNN, Chinese state media CGTN released an email alleged to be from Shuai claiming that she’s fine. It has not been verified by CNN, and Simon has his doubts. “The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts,” Simon said in a statement, “I have a hard time believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email we received or believes what is being attributed to her.”

Shuai, 35, became the first Chinese tennis player to be ranked No.1 doubles in the world. She won the doubles title for Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. On the singles side, Shuai won two titles but has yet to win a Grand Slam.