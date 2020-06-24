Multiple WWE Personalities Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19

✖

WWE is now dealing with a number of positive coronavirus tests. According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, multiple people in WWE who have been at the Performance Center have tested positive for COVID-19, including in-ring talent. Satin is not sure when the tests were done or how many wrestlers tested positive. However, it's been reported three people received positive test results this week.

The WWE Performance Center is located in Florida, a place where COVID-19 cases are growing. On Wednesday there were 5,500 people who contracted the virus. That is triple the amount from what it was earlier this month. The news of WWE's new cases of the coronavirus comes before Friday's SmackDown taping. WWE was scheduled to tape this Friday's episode of SmackDown last week, but that was put on hold due to a Performance Center trainee testing positive for COVD-19. Satin says WWE will no do more testing before the SmackDown to make sure there isn't an outbreak.

For the Performance Center trainee who tested positive, that person was last seen on June 9. WWE Associate Medical Director said Dr. Jeffrey Dugas said in a statement: "Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."

WWE is one of the few sports organizations that haven't suspended operations due to the pandemic. When the pandemic hit, WWE moved everything to the Performance Center and began taping shows without fans. The company's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, was taped without fans and lasted for two nights. Over the last few weeks, WWE stated having "fans" at the Performance Center, which are normally Performance Center trainees.

WWE has been criticized for its lack of testing on talent. The pandemic has led to a few wrestlers staying at home and not working, and it has also led to WWE releasing employees, such as Sarah Logan, Rusev and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. WWE hopes to go back on the road in front of fans later this year.