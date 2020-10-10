Moth Covers Camera Lens During Florida vs. Texas A&M, Sparks Mike Pence Fly Jokes
Saturday afternoon, football fans turned on ESPN with the goal of watching the Florida Gators vs. the Texas A&M Aggies. Many expressed excitement about the battle on the field, but a different attendee quickly drew attention. A moth flew onto the camera lens and obscured some of the field. No longer could the fans see the left side of Florida's offensive line.
While the moth on the screen didn't last for very long, the jokes remained on Twitter. Viewers at home made comments about how the bugs are "taking over" the world as part of 2020's weirdness. Others compared the moth to the fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during his debate with Sen. Kamala Harris. Many fans proclaimed that the moth was jealous and looking for its own time in the spotlight.
1st the fly on Pence’s head. Then the moth on the camera lens at the Florida/Texas A&M game. The bugs are pissed & taking over!— Derick Harper (@CatsKeptHusband) October 10, 2020
Is the moth on the camera lens of the Florida-Texas A&M game related to the fly from the Vice-Presidential debate the other night?￼ pic.twitter.com/s64Tjm4p9B— Brian Scroggins (@scroggthought) October 10, 2020
I’m not the only that saw the moth on the flyover camera during the Florida vs Texas A&M game?— The Devin White Show (@DevinWhiteShow) October 10, 2020
If I'm Texas A&M the last thing I want to see is Florida lining a giant moth man on their O-line https://t.co/MwDsnxbX7x— Matt Quinlivan (@STL_Matthew_Q) October 10, 2020
The "Moth Bowl" now on— John Dibert (@JohnD2231) October 10, 2020
Texas A&M v Florida. pic.twitter.com/WYoKf2lcBb
Did the Moth kill the announcers in the Florida Texas A&M game?#Moth— Eric (@Eric65494257) October 10, 2020
Honestly, that moth that popped up on the screen at the beginning of the A&M vs. Florida game was more interesting than the game itself right now. Where are the announcers?— Haley Cobb (@Haley__Cobb) October 10, 2020
Sort of like the no announcer Florida/A&M game but can only watch the moth on the camera lens. He’s got the best seat in the place. pic.twitter.com/9dYx7EAMVY— Mike Royer (@MikeRoyerTV) October 10, 2020
pence fly? more like a&m/florida moth— leslie (@blondree3000) October 10, 2020
The moth watching the Florida vs TAMU game on the sky cam is ALMOST as funny as the fly on pence head— 𝔸𝔻𝔸𝕄 (@tobeagiraffe) October 10, 2020
Mike Pence fly, meet the Florida Gator moth pic.twitter.com/ksEQ1RVSNM— Christian Minor (@chris_minor10) October 10, 2020
Moth on the field cam of the Florida game 😂 bugs really be in the spotlight this week. pic.twitter.com/H1lDqo1nHO— Alex (@BFLO62) October 10, 2020
I hope the massive, Lone Star State sized moth doesn’t stay on the A&M versus Florida camera lens as long as the fly vibed in Pence’s hair.— Bob Lupton (@RobertNLupton) October 10, 2020
Moth chilling on the sky cam in the Florida Texas a&m game 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— MARKOUS D COBB (@MACHUSTLIN32) October 10, 2020