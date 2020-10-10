Moth Covers Camera Lens During Florida vs. Texas A&M, Sparks Mike Pence Fly Jokes

Saturday afternoon, football fans turned on ESPN with the goal of watching the Florida Gators vs. the Texas A&M Aggies. Many expressed excitement about the battle on the field, but a different attendee quickly drew attention. A moth flew onto the camera lens and obscured some of the field. No longer could the fans see the left side of Florida's offensive line.

While the moth on the screen didn't last for very long, the jokes remained on Twitter. Viewers at home made comments about how the bugs are "taking over" the world as part of 2020's weirdness. Others compared the moth to the fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during his debate with Sen. Kamala Harris. Many fans proclaimed that the moth was jealous and looking for its own time in the spotlight.