Debate: Fly Lands on Mike Pence's Head and Social Media Loses It
Vice President Mike Pence became the subject of an unfortunate viral moment during the vice-presidential debate on Wednesday. Towards the end of an event, a fly landed on his head and stayed there for quite a bit.
As one would expect under the circumstances, Twitter lit up with memes and jokes about the silly situation. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to the scene.
prevnext
you hate to see it pic.twitter.com/GAdeCNY6QF— nick pants (@stnap_kcin) October 8, 2020
prevnext
Not he got a fly on his head! pic.twitter.com/j7C1wPl2k6— Mariah The Scientist (@MariahScientist) October 8, 2020
prevnext
It’s the fly on Pence’s head for me pic.twitter.com/RwaJWgBxFh— ru (@utlatino) October 8, 2020
prev
The fly. I just can't even right now. pic.twitter.com/pPCUhAsI5j— The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) October 8, 2020