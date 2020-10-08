Debate: Fly Lands on Mike Pence's Head and Social Media Loses It

By John Connor Coulston

Vice President Mike Pence became the subject of an unfortunate viral moment during the vice-presidential debate on Wednesday. Towards the end of an event, a fly landed on his head and stayed there for quite a bit.

As one would expect under the circumstances, Twitter lit up with memes and jokes about the silly situation. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to the scene.

prevnext

prevnext

prevnext

prev
Start the Conversation

of