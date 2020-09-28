'Monday Night Football': How to Watch Chiefs vs. Ravens

✖

The third week of the NFL season ends with one of the most anticipated games of the year. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens are two of the best teams in the NFL and feature the last two MVP winners - Patrick Mahomes (2018) and Lamar Jackson (2019). The game can be seen on ESPN's Monday Night Football and will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. It can also be streamed on the ESPN app.

Mahomes is looking to keep the Chiefs undefeated after leading the team to a come-from-behind win against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The Super Bowl MVP is facing a Ravens team that is ranked No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed per game (11.0). But as good as the Ravens defense is, that doesn't mean the group isn't worried about Mahomes.

"The mobile-type quarterbacks, you have to defend the first play, the second play and sometimes the third play," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said last week when talking about Mahomes. "With the way he throws the football, you have to stay on your coverage no matter what. He can be on one side of the field and throw all the way across the other."

Fans will be tuned in to see Mahomes go up against Jackson as they are considered the two best QBs in the league. When talking to 610 Sports Radio Kansas City’s The Drive last Monday, Mahomes said he has nothing but respect for Jackson.

"He's a talented player," Mahomes said. "He's developed as a passer. He passes the ball really well; I think it's underrated how well he throws the football. He's a special athlete and they have a lot of great football players on that team, so it’s going to be a heck of a challenge for us."

Jackson is looking at Monday's game just like any other contest. "It's just like any other game. I don't have to focus on Mahomes," Jackson said this past Thursday on the Ravens official website. "I have to focus on their defense. I have to focus on scoring. I have to focus on my job and making my offense do our thing. But my defense has to worry about him." The winner of the Monday night matchup will improve to 3-0 and would join six other teams who are still undefeated in the NFL.