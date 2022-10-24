Monday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Bears at Patriots

Week 7 of the NFL season ends with young quarterbacks looking to put on a show. The Chicago Bears will face the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on ESPN, ESPN 2 (ManningCast) and ESPN Deportes. Bears vs. Patriots will also stream on ESPN.com, the ESPN App and NFL+.

The Bears (2-4) have lost their last three games after winning their first two of three. The last time they played was on Oct. 13 when they fell to the Washington Commanders 12-7 on Thursday Night Football. Quarterback Justin Fields was selected No. 11 overall by the Bears last year and is expected to be the face of the team for the next decade. In six games this year, Fields has completed 55% of his passes while throwing for 869 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions with a 72.7 passer rating.

"I have the same frustration after every loss," Fields said, per the Bears' official website. "I don't like losing. I've told you guys that multiple times. It's just seeing where you can get better, seeing where you can improve, watching the film – of course it's going to hurt. Just seeing where you can get better at, seeing what I can do better as a quarterback and just trying to get better each and every day."

The Patriots (3-3) have won their last two games, including a 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns last week. Third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe had a huge game, throwing for 309 yards and two touchdowns in the win. And in the week before that, the 23-year-old threw for one touchdown and one interception in the win against the Detroit Lions. Zappe was playing for an injured Brian Hoyer, who was playing for an injured Mac Jones who should be ready to play against the Bears. But Zappe could continue to play since he has helped the team earn two big wins.

"I'm going to keep doing the same thing I've been doing for the last seven weeks now," Zappe told reporters last week, per the Patriots' official website. "With the Monday game, we kind of get an extra day to get on to the Bears. Just this week working on some things that we saw the last few weeks of the film. Like fundamental-wise, working on that in practice but other than that nothing's really going to change at all."