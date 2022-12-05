Monday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Saints vs Buccaneers

Two teams from the NFC South will battle tonight (Dec. 5) in the final game of Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The New Orleans Saints will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Week 13 edition of Monday Night Football. The game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN 2 (ManningCast) and ESPN Deportes. It will also stream on Watch ESPN, the ESPN App and NFL+ via mobile.

The Saints (4-8) have struggled all season long as they have yet to win back-to-back games. Last week was a game to forget for the Saints as they were shut out by the San Francisco 49ers. However, if the Saints can find a way to beat the Buccaneers tonight, they will put themselves right in the thick of the NFC South race since no team in the division has a winning record.

"Let's go. Like, that's the mindset. Let's go," Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss said last week, per ESPN. "I mean, yeah, we're a game behind, but at the end of the day, we get to see all three of our division opponents and we get two other games. We get five opportunities to go out there and right our wrongs. It's crazy that we still have the opportunity, but we do. So, I think that's the mindset. ... Let's go be the team that we've always said we're gonna be. And I know it hasn't been pretty so far, but the opportunities are still there, so let's do it."

The Buccaneers (5-6) are in first place in the NFC South but are struggling to get anything going. The team lost the Cleveland Browns in overtime last week and has lost four of their last six games. Tom Brady has been solid, though, completing 66.2% of his passes for 3,051 yards, 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Last week, Brady talked about having a losing record but still leading the NFC South.

"We have a losing record, but the best part is we're still in first place in our division — again — which is hard to imagine," Brady said on the Let's Go! podcast. "It was like when Evander Holyfield got bit on both his ears and still won the fight against [Mike] Tyson. It wasn't pretty, but he still got the job done."