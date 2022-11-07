Monday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Ravens vs Saints

The final game of Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season includes one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will look to get a big win against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. The game will air on ESPN, ESPN2 (ManningCast) and ESPN Deportes. It will also stream on ESPN.com, the ESPN App, and NFL+ via streaming or mobile.

The Ravens (5-3) have won their last two games and are in first place in the AFC North. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been a big reason for the team's success, throwing for 238 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Linebacker Patrick Queen has had a strong season with 53 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception. But the team will have to move forward without their No. 1 receiver as Rashod Bateman suffered a foot injury that will keep him out of action for the rest of the season.

"No doubt. We have guys," Jackson said, per the Ravens' official website. "We've been having guys. We've been having those same guys; they just waited for an opportunity, and they showed it. We're just going to need that each and every game because our main guy went down. So, those guys just have to step up and do what they're supposed to do. I feel like they will."

The Saints (3-5) are coming off a 22-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Andy Dalton has been the team's starting quarterback for the majority of the season due to Jameis Winston dealing with multiple injuries. So far this season, Dalton has completed 65.2% percent of his passes and thrown for 1,175 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions with a 95.1 passer rating.

"Andy's starting, and if we continue to play like we have on offense — which is what our expectation is — like I said last week, Andy will be the starter moving forward, and I don't think we should get into any hypotheticals or things like that," Saints head coach Dennis Allen said, per ESPN. "It's his show to run right now, and we'll see how that goes.