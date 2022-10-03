Monday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Rams at 49ers

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season ends with a rematch of last year's NFC Championship game. The defending champion Los Angeles Rams Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West battle on Monday Night Football. The game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on ESPN, ESPN 2 (ManningCast) and ESPN Deportes. It will also stream on the ESPN App and NFL+.

The Rams (2-1) have won their last two games after getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills to start the year. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who had a historic 2021 season, is off to a strong start in 2022, catching 28 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in three games this year. Linebacker Bobby Wagner joined the team this year after spending 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. And he's not having any issues adjusting, registering 23 tackles and two sacks.

When speaking to reporters last week, Wagner shared his thoughts on the 49ers. "Yeah… our schemes are a little bit different so I feel like we got a lot more boots and play actions than the Rams did," he said, per Rams Wire. "But they're going to move their star players around. They got guys that can move around all positions, obviously going to get (San Francisco 49ers WR) Deebo (Samuel) the ball. So I think it's the same team. Just got to come out and stop the run and get after him in the pass."

The 49ers (1-2) are coming off an 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. The outlook for their season changed when quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. Jimmy Garoppolo, the starting QB for the last four and a half seasons, is back under center and looks to get the 49ers to the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons. When speaking to reporters, Garoppolo was asked if it helps to play against a team he knows well.

"Some things are good about that," Garoppolo said, per the 49ers' official website. "Other things, they know us inside and out. We know them inside and out and so at the end of the day, it's going to be man-on-man. You have to win on your one-on-one battles and let the rest take care of itself, but we got to come in with the right mindset and be ready to play."