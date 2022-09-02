'Monday Night Football': All the Games Scheduled for 2022 NFL Season

It's finally here. The 2022 NFL season will kick off in less than a week, and fans are ready for these teams to start their road to the Super Bowl. Monday Night Football will make its season premiere on Sept. 12 with a new look as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will have the call. The duo comes to ESPN after spending over 20 years at Fox. Lisa Salters will report each week from the sidelines.

"I'll just say that I am beyond excited to be working on Monday Night Football," Aikman said in a recent conference call. "Like Lisa and so many others, grew up watching Monday Night Football and Don Meredith and Frank Gifford and Howard Cosell, hearing their voices every Monday night. It is an iconic property. It's a historic booth. To be a part of that legacy, I can't even put into words exactly what that means.

"But to get to work with everyone that is on this call, Lisa, you especially, but to get to continue working alongside my partner for the last 20 years is really what has made this so special for me. It's one thing to be doing Monday night in this property, in this booth, but to continue to do it with someone who I consider a cherished friend is pretty cool. Not a lot of people get that opportunity." Here's a look at all the games scheduled for Monday Night Football. Note: All games will start at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ unless noted otherwise