NFL Staring Quarterback to Miss Rest of 2022 Season After Breaking Ankle

One NFL starting quarterback's season has come to an end. San Francisco 49ers announced that Trey Lance will miss the rest of the 2022 season after breaking his ankle during the team's game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The injury happened late in the first quarter, and Lance is scheduled to have season-ending surgery.

"It's always tough, especially when it's a big one like that," Shanahan said, per ESPN. "You feel for someone so bad. It's sad but you don't have time to sit there and think about it. You've got to get right back to the game, and the guys did a real good job of that. I'm really happy about the win, but it's a little somber once you get in the locker room."

Jimmy Garoppolo, who was the 49ers' starting quarterback for the last five seasons, took over for Lance and led the team to a 27-7 victory. The 49ers came close to trading Garoppolo before the season started but decided to bring him back as they signed him to a one-year contract. When Garoppolo spoke to reporters after the game on Sunday, he was not happy about Lance getting injured.

"Felt good to be back out there, but I feel terrible for Trey," Garoppolo said, per the team's official website. "I have been on that side of it. This league is tough, and everyone has their share of injuries but that sucks for him. I feel bad for him, but he's our brother. We'll pick him up."

Lance's injury came on a second-down run on a zone-read play. He chose to run the football up the middle and was tackled by Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton. Lance fell awkwardly on his right ankle and tried to get up before going back down. He was carted off the field, and his right leg was put in an air cast.

"Any time a guy gets hurt I wish I could call [a different play]," Shanahan said. "But that's something we were going to do and something we were going to continue to do. It's a football play we believe in and something that gives him a chance to be successful in this league." Lance completed two of his three passes for 30 yards and rushed for 13 yards on Sunday. Garoppolo, who led the 49ers to two NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance, finished Sunday with 154 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.