MLB Players Propose 114-Game Season, Opening Day June 30

The Major League Baseball Players Association has made an offer to the league about starting the 2020 season. According to multiple reports, the players have proposed a 114-game season, deferred salaries in the event the postseason is called off and the option for players to opt out this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The proposal also includes the start date of the season, which would be June 30, and the end of the season would be on Halloween. This comes on the heels of an MLB plan that was rejected by the players — and it's expected the league will reject the MLBPA's proposal.

The MLB's plan was to have an 82-game season and the players would take a major pay cut. The league has stated the more games played this season, the more money they would lose. However, the union wants the players to receive their full prorated salaries. Some of the other parts of the players' proposal include expanded playoffs for two years, a salary advance of $100 million to split among the players during "spring training 2.0," players wearing microphones while on the field, and having an offseason All-Star game or Home Run derby.

With it now being June, time is running out for both sides when it comes to finalizing a deal. If the players have to play on a reduced salary, it's very possible a few players could sit out and return in 2021. Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell has made it very clear he will not play this year if he doesn't get the money he signed for.

"Y'all gotta understand, man, for me to go -- for me to take a pay cut is not happening, because the risk is through the roof," Snell said on his Twitch channel. "It's a shorter season, less pay. No, I gotta get my money. I'm not playing unless I get mine, OK? And that's just the way it is for me. Like, I'm sorry you guys think differently, but the risk is way the hell higher and the amount of money I'm making is way lower. Why would I think about doing that?" In March, the league suspended spring training due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has been reported the MLB wants to start the season in late June or by July 4.