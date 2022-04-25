MLB Player Earns 3,000th Career Hit, Joins Exclusive Club

✖

An MLB superstar just punched his ticket into the Baseball Hall of Fame if he hasn't already. Over the weekend, Miguel Cabrera earned his 3,000th career hit. According to CBS Sports, Cabrera is the 33rd player to reach that mark, and with him also having 500 career home runs, the Tigers star is just one of seven players to have over 3,000 hits and 500 home runs in his career.

"Congratulations to Miguel Cabrera on his 3,000th career hit," Tigers chairman and CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement. "Like Tigers fans, I've been proud to witness Miggy's amazing and historic 3,000 hit and 500 home run milestones, putting him among a select few MLB legends. I thank Miguel for a career of exciting, Hall of Fame caliber play towards our objective of championship baseball for Tigers fans. Miggy has and continues to build his status as one of the greatest Tigers of all-time."

The 7th player in Major League history with 500 home runs and 3,000 hits. pic.twitter.com/7RtGWyl3Xv — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 23, 2022

Tigers general manager A.J. Hinch also praised Caberea for the milestone achievement. "For a veteran, 39 years old, 20 years [in the Majors], done everything in the game, it's fun to watch him be nervous," he said."I think it's awesome. I think the kid in him is realizing what it means." Cabrera, 39, started his MLB career in 2003 with the Florida Marlins (now Miami Marlins) where he won a World Series in his first season with the team. In 2008, Cabrera was traded to the Tigers and went on to have a legendary career.

In his career, Cabrera has recorded 3,002 hits, 502 home runs and 1,809 RBIs with a .310 batting average. He has been selected to the All-Star team 11 times. Won the AL MVP award twice, is a seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a four-time batting champion. Cabrera also earned the Triple Crown honor in 2012, meaning he led the American League in batting average (.330) home runs (44) and RBIs (139). He was the first person to earn the Triple Crown honor since Carl Yastrzemski did it in 1967.

"Roberto Clemente's one of our heroes. We wear 21 one special day in the big leagues, so that means a lot," Cabrera said after reaching 3,000 hits for his career. "I can't even say; I don't have words to describe the great feeling I'm feeling right now."