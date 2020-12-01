MLB Pitcher Cam Hill Hospitalized After Car Crash

✖

Major League Baseball is in the middle of the offseason and one player is recovering from an injury. Cleveland Indians pitcher Cam Hill was involved in a car crash on Monday. He remains hospitalized after undergoing surgery on his wrist.

Hill posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday morning that showed him laid up in a hospital bed. He had his right hand heavily bandaged and was giving the Shaka sign while smiling for the camera. Hill said that he had only suffered the wrist injury and that everyone else involved was ok. He also included photos of his white automobile and its crumpled front end.

"rest up dawg," said free-agent pitcher Thomas Pannone. Other Instagram users weighed in and sent well-wishes to Hill. They expressed hope that he would recover in time for the 2021 season. Teammate Brock Hartson also said that he was happy to hear that Hill was ok.

The Indians released a statement on Tuesday confirming the crash. The team said that Hill underwent wrist surgery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday night and that Dr. Brian Chalkin conducted the procedure. The doctor addressed an injury to Hill's lunate bone, which is located in the mid-carpal joint.

While the Indians said that Hill is resting comfortably, the team shied away from any further details about his rehab process. There is no timetable for when he will return to the organization. Hill only added that he is looking forward to getting ready for the beginning of the 2021 season.

A 17th-round pick in the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft, Hill made his Indians debut on June 26. He made 18 appearances and tallied 26 strikeouts during the shortened season. Hill helped the team win two games en route to a 35-25 season.

While Hill strives to make a full recovery in time for the 2021 season start, he can turn to a teammate as inspiration. Carlos "Cookie" Carrasco missed multiple games during the 2019 season after being diagnosed with leukemia. He spent three months undergoing treatment and trying to remain in playing shape as a relief pitcher in the Minors.

He was ultimately able to make a return to the mound on Sept. 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays. The crowd at Tropicana Field gave him a standing ovation as he jogged onto the field after the seventh-inning stretch. He proceeded to throw a strike, sparking excitement among the fans in attendance.

"It was really fun to get back to my teammates and get back to the mound," Carrasco said, per MLB.com. "It was great the way they supported me from Day 1 to now. It’s been unbelievable, and it was a great moment."